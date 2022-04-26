As crashes rise in Kansas, lawyer shares ‘ABCD’s of safe driving’

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – A Kansas City-area lawyer is giving away a free pamphlet, hoping to make a difference with safe driving practices for teens.

Attorney Doug Horn created what he calls “the ABCD’s of safe driving,” all encased within his e-book “Protecting Your Teen Driver – Practical Tips for Keeping Your Teen Safe Behind the Wheel.”

“Teens are the most vulnerable drivers on the road and so that’s what really inspired the efforts I am making toward teen driver protection,” said Doug Horn.

With the most recently released studies from the Kansas Department of Transportation showing deadly car crashes on the rise in both Kansas and Missouri, Horn wants parents to talk with their teens about staying focused on the road, with hands on the steering wheel and not on a phone.

“Every driver owes every other driver the highest degree of care on the road,” Horn said. “The question I get from kids and parents alike are how do we exercise the highest degree of care? That’s where the book comes in. By driving alert, buckled, cautious, and defensive.”

To download Horn’s free e-book, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.