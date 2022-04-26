ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

As crashes rise in Kansas, lawyer shares ‘ABCD’s of safe driving’

By Mark Feuerborn
KSNT News
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – A Kansas City-area lawyer is giving away a free pamphlet, hoping to make a difference with safe driving practices for teens.

Attorney Doug Horn created what he calls “the ABCD’s of safe driving,” all encased within his e-book “Protecting Your Teen Driver – Practical Tips for Keeping Your Teen Safe Behind the Wheel.”

“Teens are the most vulnerable drivers on the road and so that’s what really inspired the efforts I am making toward teen driver protection,” said Doug Horn.

With the most recently released studies from the Kansas Department of Transportation showing deadly car crashes on the rise in both Kansas and Missouri, Horn wants parents to talk with their teens about staying focused on the road, with hands on the steering wheel and not on a phone.

“Every driver owes every other driver the highest degree of care on the road,” Horn said. “The question I get from kids and parents alike are how do we exercise the highest degree of care? That’s where the book comes in. By driving alert, buckled, cautious, and defensive.”

To download Horn’s free e-book, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

KSNT News

One person injured in southwest Kansas plane crash

SYRACUSE, Kan. (KSNW) — A small plane crashed in Hamilton County in southwest Kansas on Thursday, injuring the pilot. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a fixed-wing, single-engine Superior Culver LFA plane had taken off from the Syracuse-Hamilton County Municipal Airport shortly before noon. The KHP said the plane lost power, and the pilot tried to […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSN News

Public defender removed from Wichita murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A public defender’s request to be removed from representing Charity Blackmon in the Sedgwick County Court was granted on Wednesday, April 13. Blackmon was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March of 2021. […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Zonkey born at Kansas State University veterinary center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) – A donkey-zebra hybrid named Zyla was born recently at the Veterinary Health Center at Kansas State University. After T&D Donkey Rescue purchased a donkey named Jayla, it was found out to be pregnant. It was then brought to VHC to "ensure the best chance of survival."
MANHATTAN, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Severe weather in Topeka likely Friday with storms, hail, winds and tornadoes possible

Severe thunderstorms are likely during the late afternoon and evening Friday in northeast Kansas, the National Weather Service's Topeka office announced that morning. The chance for severe weather Friday in Topeka has risen from "enhanced" to "moderate," due to a revision made Friday to a graphic placed earlier that day on the website of the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. ...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

‘Self-harm’ leads to Kansas inmate death, sheriff says

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – An inmate at the Lyon County Detention Center has been reported dead according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Inmate Marcus Heard, 30, of Kansas City, was found unconscious in his cell on the night of April 19. During a regular night cell check, Lyon County Detention Officers discovered Heard, who […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
