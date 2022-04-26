ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado business metrics improve as economy recovers

By Katherine Stahla
Colorado Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Colorado’s economy has mostly recovered from the pandemic, mixed metrics from the Colorado Secretary of State Quarterly Business & Economic Indicators report released Tuesday show growth and shrinkage in important areas. New business filings with the Secretary of State in the first quarter of 2022 rose from...

