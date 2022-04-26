ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs seniors take on rock climbing

By Lauren Scharf
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s never too late to try something new. Seniors from The Palisades at Broadmoor Park learned to rock climb at City Rock indoor climbing center on Tuesday.

The seniors were new to rock climbing and went as far as they felt comfortable, some even reached the top of the climbing wall. The youngest climber was about to turn 70 and the oldest was 88. With harnesses, rope, carabiners, and a little courage these seniors took to new heights.

“It was a nice accomplishment getting up there, but a little bit scary that high,” Steve Smith said.

“Belaying is the process of one climber taking the slack for another climber so if they were to fall they wouldn’t hit the ground, but no one is going to be hitting the ground today,” City Rock Instructor Sara Middleton explained.

For some, rock climbing was something to check off their bucket list. For others, it was them overcoming a fear of heights. Smith didn’t dare look down once he reached the top.

“If I had I would have been frozen, just concentrated on the buzzer up there,” Smith added.

“How does it feel?” FOX21 News reporter asked. “Kind of scary,” De Anderson replied.

Every senior attempted the wall.

“Even coming in today, they were nervous about it so it is super exciting to see that they are trying something new and then be successful at it,” the Palisades at Broadmoor Park Director of Resident Enrichment Emily Cozzetto said.

Rock climbing is an activity that is physically and mentally demanding.

“They are having to solve a puzzle while climbing up the wall, so it is keeping their brains engaged and also the physical activity of it, they are moving their body in different ways,” Cozzetto added.

“It’s just like when we started marathons,” Anderson said. “I wanted to try something new and see if I could be successful at it.”

The seniors now encourage others to give rock climbing a try no matter your age.

“There is no barrier there, you’re the barrier so just never think that you are too old or too young to try something new,” Cozzetto said.

