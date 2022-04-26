ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kurtistown, HI

Puna Man Charged With Murder After Burned Body Found In Vehicle

By Big Island Video News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUNA, Hawaiʻi - 35-year-old Ammon Kaipo Spencer Stanley has been charged with murder following the discovery of a badly burned body within a vehicle in Puna on Saturday afternoon. (BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced on Tuesday that a Puna man has been charged with...

