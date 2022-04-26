ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22-year-old victim identified after fatal downtown Portland shooting

By Michaela Bourgeois
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman who was shot and killed in a downtown Portland shooting April 10 has been identified, Portland Police Bureau announced Tuesday.

Police identified the woman 22-year-old Gabrielle Lynn Dozhier who’s death was ruled a homicide by a gunshot wound by the medical examiner’s office.

‘Cold blooded’ killer released, Oregon family not told

The shooting took place near SE Clay St. and SW 12th Ave. On the scene, officers found Dozhier with a severe gunshot wound. Despite police attempting life-saving measures, she died at a local hospital.

Another woman was taken to the hospital after the incident with non life-threatening injuries.

The bodies of 10 people remain unidentified in Portland since 2000

Kirk Clarence Mickels , 36, was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held at Multnomah County Jail.

