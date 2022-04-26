ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Mother gives back to Tampa General NICU after giving kidney to son in need of transplant

fox13news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvan Ranieri, 11, had a tough beginning to life....

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 1

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Tampa, FL
Health
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Health
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Kidney Disease#Kidney Transplant#Nicu#Tampa General Nicu#Tampa General Hospital
CBS Miami

Severely Injured Dog Found Wandering South Florida Streets In Need Of Healing, Loving Fur-Ever Home

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Kratos, likely used as bait to lure others for dogfighting, was found wandering South Florida streets while severely injured. Now, thanks to the help of animal rescue organizations, he will need a bit of healing and a loving family. Kratos came in about a week ago with a variety of scabs and wounds on his face, the vet is calling it extreme neglect. Although they can’t confirm, she says his injuries look like he was a bait dog. A good Samaritan called Miami-Dade County Animal Services when they found Kratos wandering and severely hurt. (Courtesy: Judy Miro and All Things Pawsible...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
beckershospitalreview.com

Moffitt develops predictive model of poor lung cancer outcomes

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center researchers developed a radiomic model to predict patients who may experience poor lung cancer outcomes. Researchers analyzed the radiomic features of internal and surrounding tumor areas in images from the National Lung Screening Trial. They developed a model based on the radiomic feature of compactness and the volume doubling time of sequential images from baseline and follow-up images.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy