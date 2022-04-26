ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Hamlin Must Complete Sensitivity Training After Racist Tweet

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43TEJq_0fL54frZ00

The Cup Series driver must begin the course by the end of the week.

NASCAR announced Tuesday that Denny Hamlin will be required to complete a sensitivity training course that must begin by the end of the week, according to a league spokesperson.

The Cup Series driver made a social media post on Monday using an anti-Asian “meme” from the television show Family Guy toward Kyle Larson regarding his final lap move in Sunday’s Talladega Superspeedway.

“I took down a post I made earlier today after reading some of the comments,” Hamlin tweeted. “It was a poor choice of memes and I saw how it was offensive. It came across totally wrong. I apologize.”

Larson, who is half-Japanese and the reigning Cup Series champion, made a move in his final turn that helped him finish fourth overall in the race. However, his move was an aggressive one that caused 23XI driver Kurt Busch to crash.

Hamlin’s tweet included a video of an Asian driver making a comment about using turn signals to cross multiple lanes of traffic, implying a racist stereotype about Asian drivers. Larson’s name was placed over the driver in the clip. The video was then stitched with the ending of Sunday’s race.

According to the Associated Press, the clip has been extracted from the TV series’ episode on all streaming platforms. However, the scene can still be seen on YouTube.

Hamlin is a driver with Toyota while also being affiliated as a team owner. Representatives from Toyota issued a statement in “support” of NASCAR’s decision to punish Hamlin.

“We have spoken with Denny Hamlin regarding his tweet from yesterday. Toyota supports NASCAR’s decision to mandate sensitivity training for Denny and we will all move forward together,” the automaker said.

Per NASCAR’s rulebook, members are not allowed to “make or cause to be made a public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”

Comments / 20

sarah
3d ago

why isn't Hamlin suspended like Larson was. the punishment should be same for all.. favoritism and Bubba has a mouth on him as well. Nascar Policy !

Reply(1)
9
Karl Kleinhans
2d ago

did Kyle Larson complain to NASCAR or made a comment on social media? Probably not because he's a big boy, whereas NASCAR and all the butt hurt Karen's of the world feel the necessity to interject their opinions into other people's business.

Reply(3)
2
Wiley Morgan
2d ago

I’m sure not intended to imply any race. Would the same thing happen if the driver in the meme was a white Anglo Saxon descent? Time to stop babying these cry babies.

Reply
2
Related
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Larry McReynolds news

On Wednesday, Fox Sports announced that crew chief Larry McReynolds will return to the broadcast booth for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover. Consider Dale Earnhardt Jr. a big fan of the decision. Earnhardt tweeted his appreciation of the move after it was announced, saying that it was...
MOTORSPORTS
Financial World

NASCAR driver misses races due to death threats of his 'fan'

NASCAR Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan had to miss races in Florida for a bizarre reason Namely, her boyfriend Chase Cabre was in danger as he received threats from an ‘unknown’ fan. She also revealed what he told her via the Youtube channel “His official words were, not that he’s going to kill Chase, but that he’s going to come … and be the last thing Chase ever sees”.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Kyle Larson
FanBuzz

4 Jeff Gordon Records That Will Never Be Broken

As one of the most dominant drivers in NASCAR’s modern era, Jeff Gordon is in exclusive company when it comes to several of the achievements he accumulated during his 25-year tenure in the sport’s highest level. He’s one of four NASCAR drivers to win four or more Cup...
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR announces significant suspension for racing team

NASCAR announced Wednesday that it was penalizing the Live Fast Motorsports team after the No. 78 car lost a wheel during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. BJ McLeod spun in Turn 2 during the GEICO 500, prompting a caution period on the 87th lap. The car’s right-rear...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#Racism#Anti Asian#Talladega#The Associated Press
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Blocks Twitter Troll: NASCAR World Reacts

Bubba Wallace made his opinion on negative fans very clear last week, admitting that he still has to deal with trolls and critics on social media every now and then. “You can’t spend too much time on there and feed into that, although I do go back and read the comments,” he said.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Talladega Penalty Report: April 2022 (NASCAR)

Multiple four race suspensions issued after Talladega Superspeedway. Last weekend, NASCAR returned to Talladega Superspeedway. The 2.5-mile oval hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the Talladega Penalty Report below. On Wednesday, NASCAR issued their weekly penalty report. Live Fast Motorsports has been handed a steep penalty after...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
FanBuzz

This Drunk NASCAR Fan Is Living His Best Life at Dover Motor Speedway

You never really know what you’ll witness in the grandstands during a NASCAR race. The fans that attend these events can be a real cast of characters, ranging from good-natured historians of the sport to obliterated individuals who are just looking to have a good time. The gentleman in the below video definitely falls in the latter category.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Dover TV Schedule: April-May 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Dover, Delaware. The 1-mile track is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series East. View the Dover tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Dover Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. NASCAR TV...
DOVER, DE
NBC Sports

Friday 5: NASCAR tracks welcoming more fans this season

Cup races have seen increased attendance this year and some events have had their largest crowds in at least five years, officials from NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports tell NBC Sports. Such growth has been spurred by a variety of factors, including the racing, NASCAR’s changes on and off the track...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Racing on TV, April 28-May 1

The Trans Am Series has a new television package to air this year’s races in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
MOTORSPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

64K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy