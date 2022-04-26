Frustrations with officiating mount for Walleye

CINCINNATI — Frustrations continue to boil for a Toledo Walleye team that is fuming over two costly penalties and a controversial game-deciding goal in Monday night's Game 3 playoff loss to Cincinnati in the ECHL Central Division semifinals.

The discretion of referees Trevor Wohlford and Jacob Rekucki led to two five-minute match penalties that both resulted in goals in Toledo's 6-5 loss in overtime. Walleye officials also vehemently disagreed with a ruling on the goal that ended the contest.

“Those were two huge calls that needed to be called the right way. They weren’t, and we paid for it,” Walleye coach Dan Watson said.

Cincinnati forward Patrick Polino scored the game-winner after the net had become dislodged from its moorings at Heritage Bank Center. Toledo goaltender Billy Christopoulos inadvertently knocked the net loose just as Polino shot the puck. The goal was initially waved off by Rekucki, but was ruled a good goal after a video review.

Joe Ernst, the ECHL's senior vice president of hockey operations, said the officials made the right call based on the league's rule book. The referee can award a goal when the goalpost is displaced by a defending player before the puck crosses the goal line if the attacking player has an imminent scoring opportunity prior to the goal post being displaced.

“It has to be an immediate scoring opportunity, and that's why it was a goal,” Ernst said. “It's a bang-bang play. It was a pass, and a shot right away. That's going to get reviewed. We have to have conclusive evidence on the video, and the overhead [replay] showed that.”

Watson was upset that Rekucki emphatically waved no goal and then changed his mind.

“It is frustrating,” Watson said. “It's a tough pill to swallow.”

The Walleye also were killing off a five-minute penalty when the game-winning goal was scored after defenseman Cole Fraser was issued a match penalty for slew footing. Fraser got tangled up with Cincinnati forward Justin Vaive, and both players fell awkwardly and hard to the ice. Rekucki ruled that Fraser intentionally used his skates to knock the skates out from under Vaive's legs.

Ernst said on Tuesday that it was indeed a penalty on Fraser. But he said it should not have been a five-minute match penalty.

“Live, it was hard to see. But the way both players go down, it jumps out that … the legs got taken out and that is why a slew foot was called,” Ernst said. “Fraser took his legs out, but it was because he was pulling him back. I believe it's a minor penalty.”

Typically, a match penalty also leads to an additional suspension, but Ernst said the league office reviewed it and will not issue additional action.

“There will be no suspensions coming. No discipline,” he said.

Early in the third period, Walleye forward Jessie Mychan was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct after he was called for charging. The teams exchanged goals during the extended power play, with Toledo scoring short-handed at 5:03 and Cincinnati squaring things back up at 7:10, 14 seconds before the Cyclones’ power play was set to expire.

Ernst, a former longtime official in the league, said both five-minute penalties were infractions, but neither of them should have been major or match penalties.

“These guys are human, too,” Ernst said of the referees. “These guys have a split second to make a decision right there. I just think it was too stiff of a penalty in the situation.”

Ernst said the refs, many of whom officiate at the higher level American Hockey League during the regular season, are evaluated after each round of the playoffs.

“You can be the top referee during the regular season and then have a terrible couple of games and you could be going home,” Ernst said. “I thought the guys did a really good job through two periods.”

Ernst said three of Cincinnati's goals were reviewed and subsequently called good goals.

“They were all the correct calls,” Ernst said. “They waved it off [the game-winning goal]. But then they have to go back and say they were wrong on the ice and that video replay helped them out. We want the calls to be right.”

Ernst, who issues suspensions for the league, said he spoke with Watson after the game on Monday.

“We talked about a few different plays — the major and the match [penalties] and the goal that took place,” Ernst said. “I told him our opinions. You try to give them your perspective. Sometimes we are in agreement and sometimes we are not. We agreed on two-thirds of it. It was a very professional conversation.”

Watson said the admission of the missed calls provides little solace to his team that is now down 2-1 in the best-of-7 series. Game 4 is set for 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Heritage Bank Center.

“It's unacceptable, but it is what it is,” Watson said. “There's no consolation because it doesn’t change the outcome. We need to be better as a team, use the wrong calls as motivation, rally around it, and go win Game 4.”

Wohlford and Rekucki will not be working the game on Wednesday. The pair was previously scheduled to call a different playoff game.

Ernst said impartiality is the foundation of officiating.

“We take our jobs very seriously. The last thing we want to do is see a team lose [because of a blown call],” Ernst said. “We are dealing with people's livelihoods — the coaches, the players, and then the ownership and fan bases. There is a lot at stake. From my end, we don't care who wins or who loses. We just want to make sure there are no issues and that it's a good hockey game. The officials just want to do their job the best they can. Their goal is to work the Kelly Cup Finals.”

In the end, Watson said his group must be able to stick the dagger. The Walleye held one-goal leads four times on Monday night, only to see Cincinnati rally to tie it each time.

“We have to stay focused after we get leads and we'll be better for it next game,” he said.

The series has been tight and strange. All three games have been decided by one goal. Game 1 in Toledo ended in an unconventional way when Toledo's John Albert scored the game-winner on a shot that deflected off the glass and off the back of Cincinnati goalie Michael Houser.

Game 5 will be in Cincinnati on Thursday. The Walleye hope to send the series back to Toledo for Game 6 on Saturday and perhaps Game 7 next Tuesday.

“We have to rally around it, as negative as it is,” Watson said. “That's hard to do with how tough it feels. We have to pick ourselves up and get right back at it.”