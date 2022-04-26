ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Transit Rider Who Spit On, Beat Driver With Umbrella Sought By Police

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago
The alleged suspect. Photo Credit: Newark PD

Police are on the hunt for a woman who they say assaulted a New Jersey Transit bus driver in Newark.

Surveillance video shows the suspect spitting on and hitting the driver with an umbrella around 1 p.m. Thursday, April 7 at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Clinton Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The driver told officers that as she stopped the bus so that a woman could board when she saw her running toward the bus, they said. After she got on the bus, the woman apparently started screaming and yelling.

The bus driver claims she tried to calm the woman down, but that's when the woman assaulted her, police said. The suspect reportedly left the bus walking toward a discount store.

Several passengers tried to stop the woman but were unsuccessful, according to police.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about the suspect to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

