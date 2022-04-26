ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search for St. Pete woman’s body stalls after murderer brought to Alabama

By Seth Feiner
 3 days ago

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The search for the remains of St. Petersburg woman Morgan Martin has been stalled.

According to an investigator with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Jacobee Flowers, was on scene Tuesday to point investigators to the location he believed he buried his former girlfriend.

On March 31, Flowers pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge. As part of the agreement, he will serve 25 years in prison if authorities find Morgan Martin’s remains, or 40 years in prison if her remains are not found.

Martin was 17 years old and 4 months pregnant when she vanished from her St. Petersburg home in 2012.

According to WDHN, Flowers pointed crews in the direction where her body was thought to be buried on Highway 231 south of Brundidge, according to the PCSO.

Investigators dug 30 feet deep in search of Martin’s body, and after searching for around six hours, the search was paused, according to police.

As of Tuesday night, the search has been stalled and Flowers has been transported back to St. Petersburg.

The search will continue if and when new evidence is presented in the investigation.

Flowers’ sentencing is scheduled to take place on April 28.

dd
3d ago

Come on... the man didn't dig 30 feet to bury her? if he made a plea deal he should have led them straight to her... I say add a year for everyday they can't find her..

