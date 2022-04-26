ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

Brentwood police arrest armed man threatening to shoot people on street

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38OWfV_0fL52SPQ00

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — The Brentwood Police Department arrested a man who was threatening to shoot people on the street while armed on Sunday. Allen Green of Sacramento was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and exhibiting a firearm, among several other charges.

Police were called to the 600 block of First Street early Sunday morning. They were told that Green was attempting to fight other people and had a handgun. Witnesses said Green made threats to shoot people while displaying his gun.

Santa Rosa: Police arrest suspect in woman’s stabbing death

Green was arrested and taken to the Martinez detention facility to be booked.

There have been some instances of crimes being committed by unknown subjects in the Bay Area recently. On April 14, a victim was shot in San Francisco’s Taraval by an unknown subject in an attempted carjacking.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

Related
KRON4 News

Arrest made in catalytic converter theft

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — The Benicia Police Department arrested a man who had numerous burglary tools associated with catalytic converter thefts on Sunday night, it announced in a post on its Facebook page. Officers encountered the suspect on a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation around 10:40 p.m. on Southampton Road by the freeway […]
BENICIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brentwood, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Brentwood, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Oakland teen missing since March has been found

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found. 15-year-old Alicia Bryant was last seen at Motel 6 on 7407 Elsie Avenue in Sacramento, Tuesday, March 22. Bryant’s family believed her disappearance was related to human trafficking. The Bryant family talked to local police, posted fliers, and reached out […]
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Green
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KRON4 News

Missing baby found near Nevada border

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – The 5-month-old police are calling Baby Aitana has been found, 10 miles from the Nevada border, according to police. Aitana was found with her mother, 21-year-old Veronica Lara Ramirez, and the man Ramirez left Mountain View with on Tuesday. Ramirez was taken into custody. Police had been asking people if they’d […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
KRON4 News

2 charged in Union City homicide

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were charged by Alameda County prosecutors Wednesday in connection to a Union City homicide. The homicide occurred around 2 a.m. April 9 in the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way. Police officers found a 43-year-old Union City resident, Karim Zepeda Martinez, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez […]
UNION CITY, CA
FOX40

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.  On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.  At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

17-year-old pregnant girl shot in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 17-year-old pregnant girl was shot in her San Jose home on Monday, police said. The girl's injuries were not life-threatening, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. One neighbor told KTVU she was shot in the leg. Another resident, Tim Johnson, said the neighborhood "is...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy