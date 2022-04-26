ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

All the world’s a stage for Shakespeare on the Lawn

UV Cavalier Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the heat of the day Sunday afternoon, Shakespeare on the Lawn presented its version of “Hamlet.” The audience watched from folding chairs and blankets strewn across the grass. The actors had few props and no stage equipment. This was no ordinary theater — instead, actors had an entire garden to...

www.cavalierdaily.com

Comments / 0

UV Cavalier Daily

The art of incompletion

I am a walking contradiction in the worst way possible. I am a diehard perfectionist, meticulous and unbending — but I am also equally as terrible at seeing things to completion. My drawers are flooded with notebooks of unfinished stories, my floors littered with half-done art projects. I have spent more money on the materials and foundations of an endeavor than I’ve spent actual time on one, which is highly unfortunate for both my perfectionist sense of completeness and my bank account.
ENTERTAINMENT
UV Cavalier Daily

Gone in a Flash

There is a photograph in my camera roll. It displays a scene of myself, my twin brother and one of my cousins taking a selfie in front of a frequently played game board. We are smiling, as the latter member had recently arrived to visit from her campus. Earlier that day, in my last class, I had received a slip of paper from the school saying that we would have two weeks off. The person who sat next to me with a name I conveniently cannot remember leaned towards me and said something to the tune of “Must be nice to get two weeks off from class before your birthday, huh?” I probably laughed and replied “Yep.” What an utter fool I was, unknowing of the absolute virtual mess slowly approaching. And now you might be wondering why on absolute Earth I would start this article describing a random photograph in my phone. Like, who gives a crap, right? Wrong. There is something particularly special about this photo, the date that it was taken — March 13, 2020. Bam! Throwback, right?
PHOTOGRAPHY
Robb Report

Works by Giacometti and Miró Will Headline a Paris Auction of Hubert de Givenchy’s Private Collection

Click here to read the full article. The French aristocrat and couturier Hubert de Givenchy gave the world myriad memorable designs, notably the little black dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. But when he died in 2018, he also left behind a huge trove of well-chosen art, and in June Christie’s Paris will put 800 of the works, along with more than 400 pieces of furniture and décor, on the block. One of the works, Joan Miro’s 1968 canvas L’oiseau Migrateur, has never been on the secondary market before, and it’s estimated to bring roughly $2.6 million to...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy