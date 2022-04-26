All the world’s a stage for Shakespeare on the Lawn

There is a photograph in my camera roll. It displays a scene of myself, my twin brother and one of my cousins taking a selfie in front of a frequently played game board. We are smiling, as the latter member had recently arrived to visit from her campus. Earlier that day, in my last class, I had received a slip of paper from the school saying that we would have two weeks off. The person who sat next to me with a name I conveniently cannot remember leaned towards me and said something to the tune of “Must be nice to get two weeks off from class before your birthday, huh?” I probably laughed and replied “Yep.” What an utter fool I was, unknowing of the absolute virtual mess slowly approaching. And now you might be wondering why on absolute Earth I would start this article describing a random photograph in my phone. Like, who gives a crap, right? Wrong. There is something particularly special about this photo, the date that it was taken — March 13, 2020. Bam! Throwback, right?

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 22 HOURS AGO