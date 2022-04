A cold and bitter April 27 day led to several ballgames being called off across The Morning Journal area. But Westlake brought its A-game in a GLC matchup at North Olmsted. Westlake (9-2, 5-1) brought the heat as it scored eight two-out runs in a 10-0, five-inning affair. The Demons swept the season series from North Olmsted (2-8, 2-5) and their third straight game by 10 runs or more, as well as four of the last five.

NORTH OLMSTED, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO