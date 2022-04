WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: In a briefing from emergency officials in Andover, the city’s fire chief, Chad Russell said there were 966 buildings in a tornado’s path from where it began in Sedgwick County, into the City of Andover and across the county line into Butler County. Chief Russell confirmed some neighborhood homes were destroyed, but did not yet have a total on the number of structures damaged or destroyed. Earlier Friday night, the United Way of the Plains reported 50 to 100 structures damaged, just in Sedgwick County.

ANDOVER, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO