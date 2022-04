April 28, 2022 will always be a night to remember for Travon Walker. It’s the night the Georgia product became the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. However, before Walker could realize a lifelong dream, he reportedly had to get through a major scare. Moments after commissioner Roger Goodell called the pass rusher’s name on stage in Las Vegas, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Walker was involved in a “serious” car accident in Athens, Ga. during the offseason.

