Nearly two decades after he got Julius Hodge below the belt in college, Chris Paul seemed to be at it again during Tuesday’s playoff game. The Phoenix Suns star Paul took some heat for an alleged kick to the groin of New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado in Game 5 of their first-round series. While rising up for a jump shot and apparently trying to draw a foul, Paul kicked Alvarado down south. No foul was called, but Alvarado briefly doubled over in pain.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO