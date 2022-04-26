ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans homicides up 46% compared to same period in 2021

By Morgan Lentes
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — The year is off to a violent start in New Orleans, according to data compiled by the Metropolitan Crime Commission. A recent report by the organization found that armed robberies, carjackings, homicides and shootings have all increased year-over-year. President Rafael Goyeneche told WDSU that the...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Central, LA
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Violent Crime#Wdsu
KLFY News 10

Man accused of armed robbery at casino in Louisiana on Easter

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa is asking the public to take a good look at the photos posted below. The person in these pictures allegedly “entered the Lucky Dollar Casino, located at 5869 Hwy. 10 in Greensburg, brandishing a small semi automatic handgun and proceeded to rob it,” according to Crime Stoppers […]
GREENSBURG, LA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Distribution While Still on Supervised Release

Louisiana. – Raymond Hawthorne, Jr., 48, of Abbeville, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Jay C. Zainey to 57 months (4 years, 9 months) in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for fentanyl distribution, according to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. On November 4, 2021, Hawthorne pleaded guilty to the charge.
ABBEVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy