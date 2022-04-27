ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Missing boy found safe in Port St. Lucie

By Garrett Phillips
cbs12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Evyn is safe. Police are asking for help locating a missing boy in...

cbs12.com

Comments / 0

