Missing boy found safe in Port St. Lucie

A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 2-month-old baby boy at the center of a Florida Missing Child Alert has been found safe in Jacksonville, according to police. The Fort Pierce Police Department posted on its Facebook page that Azzan Lisby was found safe and that the investigation into his disappearance is ongoing.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Texas man was arrested after a passenger fell off a golf cart and died Tuesday night in Port St. Lucie. Officers with the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to the Floridian National Golf Club, located in the 3700 block of Southeast Floridian Drive, just after 11 p.m.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Detectives in Port St. Lucie are stepping up their efforts to close the books on cases that don't get a lot of attention. Officials hope to get the word out even more and if that means releasing an additional photo or video of a suspect, that may help solve a case, then that's what investigators plan to do.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Beer and barbecue sauce. It's what Florida motorists may have seen littered on the side of I-95 after a crash involving a semi-truck in Fort Pierce Wednesday. Fort Pierce Police Department said the crash happened near Okeechobee Road sometime during the morning hours. At this...
A 74-year-old man shot another man because he was angry that the man was walking his dog on a golf course at Kings Point in suburban Delray Beach, according to media reports. The alleged shooter, Robert Levine, rode up in a golf cart to the victim, Herbert Merritt, 64, on April 24 and started arguing with Merritt. When Merritt tried to run away, Levine started shooting, WPBF Ch. 25 reported. ...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
SEBASTIAN, Fla. – A 93-year-old Florida woman was found dead in a large freezer in the garage of a home after a neighbor called police for a welfare check, according to the Sebastian Police Department. The department said officers responded to the home in the 100 block of Paddock...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman speeding at 91 mph with her two children unsecured inside the vehicle was arrested, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Carolyn Poitier, 25, was arrested just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after being pulled over in DeLand with a 4-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy in the car.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On April 20, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found a body at 2900 W. 9th Street in Allendale, near the corner of W. Ninth and St. Clair. The cause of death has been reported as "undetermined" at the time. The incident report is now listed as a...
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating a double shooting at the Lauderhill Swap Shop.
It happened Tuesday afternoon at around 4 p.m. in the area of Northeast 34th Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard.
Chopper 4 flew over the scene on West Sunrise Boulevard.
Police said one man was critically injured and the other had less severe injuries.
Authorities said it all started with a robbery gone wrong as two masked suspects approached victims demanding their items, police said.
Shortly after that, authorities said gunfire erupted which resulted in the victims being wounded and the suspects fleeing.
Authorities continue to search for the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
