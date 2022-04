Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 24-year-old motorist who was killed this week in a collision with a trash truck on state Route 163 just north of Mission Valley. Gerardo Becerra of Encinitas was headed north at high speed near Friars Road shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday when the Ford Fusion he was driving rear-ended the slow-moving sanitation vehicle, which had its hazard lights activated, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO