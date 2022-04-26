ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ceiba, Fajardo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:46:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ceiba; Fajardo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Ceiba and Fajardo. * WHEN...Until 1030 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 832 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 08:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jasper; Newton FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 830 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Saturday was 20.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Monday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.5 feet on 03/30/1973. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hyde County, NC
State
Washington State
County
Tyrrell County, NC
City
Manns Harbor, NC
County
Washington County, NC
City
East Lake, NC
City
Washington, NC
County
Dare County, NC
City
Stumpy Point, NC
City
Columbia, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. For the Grand River...including Sumner...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Grand River near Sumner. * WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Bottomland 1 to 2 miles south of the gage begins to flood. At 26.0 feet, Rural land adjacent to the river is flooded. At 28.0 feet, Rural roads are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 27.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Juana Diaz, Ponce, Santa Isabel, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:46:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Juana Diaz; Ponce; Santa Isabel; Villalba FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Juana Diaz, Ponce, Santa Isabel and Villalba. * WHEN...Until 945 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 636 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to strong shower activity. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. .Further rises of the Snake River below Warren are anticipated. Moderate flooding is expected. This forecast takes into account past precipitation and forecast precipitation through 7 AM Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Snake River below Warren. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 71.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 70.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Saturday was 70.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 71.0 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 67.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, San Lorenzo, Yabucoa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:46:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Humacao; Juncos; Las Piedras; San Lorenzo; Yabucoa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, San Lorenzo and Yabucoa. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 733 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Middletown#New Holland#Alligator
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan, Toa Alta, Toa Baja by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:46:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Catano; Guaynabo; San Juan; Toa Alta; Toa Baja FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan, Toa Alta and Toa Baja. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 822 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. .Ongoing rainfall has contributed to a rise in the Pembina River at Walhalla. Additional rainfall is anticipated today. This forecast takes into account past precipitation and forecast precipitation through 7 AM Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. Minor damage in City Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Saturday was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Arroyo, Coamo, Guayama, Maunabo, Patillas, Salinas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:41:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arroyo; Coamo; Guayama; Maunabo; Patillas; Salinas FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM AST THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 945 AM AST this morning for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Arroyo, Coamo, Guayama, Maunabo, Patillas and Salinas. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended and no additional heavy rains is expected at this time. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed to any road closures and remain alert to ponded water on roads and in poor drainage areas.
SALINAS, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 11:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...From this morning to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 22.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Deuel, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Deuel; Grant; Marshall; Roberts DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Roberts, Marshall, Deuel and Grant Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DEUEL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Jones; Lyman; Stanley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Jones, Lyman and Stanley Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
JONES COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Saturday was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.2 feet on 05/10/1953. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Latimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 05:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Latimer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LATIMER COUNTY At 544 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Robbers Cave State Park to 5 miles north of Higgins, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Wilburton... Higgins Damon... Robbers Cave State Park Panola... Gowen HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR WESTERN AND CENTRAL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR THE EASTERN PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .After a break from the winds today, southwesterly winds will strengthen on Sunday. Combined with exceptionally dry conditions and an unstable atmosphere, critical fire weather conditions will return for western and central areas Sunday. It is unclear at this time how far east a dryline will advance and the eastern plains may not experience critical fire weather conditions on Sunday due to Gulf moisture holding on and the potential for wetting storms. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Western and central areas late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy