The New England Patriots uncharacteristically delved long and deep into free agency in the 2021 offseason and spent a boatload of owner Robert Kraft’s money. So, just how well did they do with all that cash? The relevance of that question persists because, in a couple of days, the team will be drafting, and that draft’s focus will depend somewhat on how last season’s free agency went.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO