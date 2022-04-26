ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

New domestic violence accusations against Prichard Police Officer

By Andrea Ramey
WPMI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Tanesha Doucette says her ex-boyfriend Markell Carter, a Prichard Police Officer, was angry she wouldn't sign a letter he wrote to the Mobile County District Attorney's office and detectives that stated she no longer wanted to pursue domestic violence charges against him. Early Easter morning, she...

mynbc15.com

