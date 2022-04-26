ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inman, KS

$5M sports complex bond up for vote in Inman

By Carina Branson, Jessica Watson
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

INMAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Voters in Inman will soon vote on a $5 million bond to improve its sports complex. If passed, the football field, track, and more would get a makeover.

School officials say that these improvements are necessary.

It’s been 10 years since there has been a track meet here, and some parts of the track are falling apart.

    Inman track at Jr./Sr. High School
    Inman track at Jr./Sr. High School
    Inman track at Jr./Sr. High School
    Inman track at Jr./Sr. High School

This bond would add improvements and build up their sports complex area, including a football field, track, softball/baseball field, and improve their drainage system.

“They deserve better than what we have right now. So we are excited about the prospect of getting new facilities,” said Inman Public Schools Superintendent Scott Friesen.

The $5 million will be a 15-year finance plan, and the hope is that these upgrades will benefit students and the entire community. The fields will also be used for youth programs in the community.

WSU announces new scholarships for Butler CC students

Inman Jr./Sr. High School’s Athletic Director Russ Goering says to hopefully hold track meets again to bring people back to the community and spend money while they are there.

“Our softball field doesn’t have any lights, and we have had to not this year, but in the past, we have had a couple of times we have had to cancel games because of darkness,” said Goering. “If we have good facilities and our kids keep working hard and people keep bringing their kids to Inman, why we will have a school and a community.”

What would the bond cost taxpayers if passed? The average homeowner would pay an extra $57 a year, or just under $5 each month. Farmers would pay a little over $6 each month, and business owners would pay $10 each month.

Friesen says that the community’s response to this vote has been positive so far.

Voting for this bond will take place on May 3, 2022, and there will be two locations for residents to vote on these potential improvements.

To find out more information about the bond, click here .

