Green Bay, WI

WATCH: Green Bay officer’s motorcycle rear-ended by hit-and-run driver

By Dan Plutchak
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY — A Green Bay police officer escaped major injury last week when the motorcycle he was standing next to during a traffic stop was rear-ended by a hit-and-run driver. The incident happened April 19, 2022, and police released video of the incident today....

