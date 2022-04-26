ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets get encouraging update on Jacob deGrom

By Mike Rosenstein
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
The rich are poised to get richer. The New York Mets announced Monday an update on ace Jacob deGrom, who started the season on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shoulder:. Jacob deGrom underwent an MRI and CT scan which revealed considerable healing of the...

Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/30/22

New York Post | Joel Sherman: A frequent pain point from recent Yankees seasons has been the number of injuries, and the inability of the team’s strength and conditioning team to keep the team healthy, within what’s in their power. While it’s still very early, health has been a key factor in the Yankees’ April success so far, particularly with their starting rotation. Sherman points out that the Yankees are only one of eight teams to use only five starting pitchers so far, and only two teams have used fewer than the 29 players New York has sent out. The health of Luis Severino was a particular question mark coming into the regular season, but so far he’s been deployed like all of the other starters.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

