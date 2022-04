CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the U.S. is out of the pandemic phase on Wednesday. “We are certainly right now in this country, out of the pandemic phase; namely we don’t have 900-thousand new infections a day, and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations, and thousands of deaths,” Fauci said. “We are at a low level right now.”

