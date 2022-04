The candidates are seeking to serve the remainder of the term of former Board Member Kara Hendrickson, who died earlier this month. The board asked each candidate the same eight questions, including whether they’re related to anyone working in the district, what their priorities would be if appointed and if they have business with PCSD. The candidates did not state their full names, and the district did not announce who applied before the meeting.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO