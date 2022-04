Scorpio Sky became a two-time TNT Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite, winning back the title from Sammy Guevara in a Ladder Match. Guevara initially dropped the title to Sky on the March 9 episode of Dynamite, but then turned heel and won the gold back just over a month later at Battle of the Belts II thanks to a low blow. Now with the heel/face dynamic reversed, Sky was able to pick up the win after repeatedly knocking Guevara off the top the ladder. Both Tay Conti and Paige VanZant wound up getting involved while fighting with each other.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO