ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

When Should You Change Your Oil?

By Jack Keebler
Autoweek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know you need to change your car's oil at some point, but how often? The answer can be confusing, because it varies based on driving conditions and your driving habits. Let us simplify it for you. Conservative estimates for oil-change intervals used to be as low as 3000...

www.autoweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

This Oldsmobile Has 5,000 HP And Is Somehow Still Street Legal

In a conversation about muscle cars, the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme of the '70s and '80s will always be included. Most especially if it went through the hands of Hurst Performance. The 1984 Hurst/Olds is one of the finest examples out there, and that's exactly what we have here, featured by YouTube's Hoonigan.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Turns Out Mixing Water And Diesel Fuel Is A Great Thing

Climate change and air pollution concerns seem like they’re on a faster track than our ability to mobilize against them, so we need bold solutions now. The advent of our carbon-neutral future will be measured in decades, so it’s important we support big gains within our current paradigm whenever possible. Enter Trillion, the company behind a revolutionary new fuel named HydroDiesel+®, and its effort to commercially scale their solution through a current Reg-CF Crowdfunding Campaign.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Filter#Engine Oil#Synthetic Oil#Red Oil#Vehicles
Truth About Cars

GM Asks Suppliers to Sign Environmental Pledge, ESG Scoring

On Monday, General Motors publicly asked its suppliers to pledge themselves toward adherence to carbon neutrality. But the vow actually goes quite a bit further, incorporating numerous Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) scoring aspects we’ve seen being advanced by some of the world’s most powerful corporations, financial institutions, and world leaders.
ENVIRONMENT
CarBuzz.com

The World Just Lost Another Ford Hatchback

American car buyers love SUVs and pickup trucks so much that some automakers have stopped selling them entirely. Ford made the move to announce that the Ford Mustang would be its last car in the U.S., but in Europe, The Blue Oval sells a variety of small vehicles, including the Ford Fiesta hatchback. Though discontinued here, the car remains on sale across the pond, though Ford is slashing the car's model line by nixing the three-door hatch and streamlining trim levels.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
CNET

GM Adds a Heat Pump to Its Ultium-Powered EVs for More Range

General Motors has made a lot of noise about its Ultium battery technology, and that makes sense, given that it will underpin a whole lot of new models from the GM galaxy of brands in the coming years. Now, according to an announcement made by GM on Monday, Ultium is getting a little better thanks to the addition of a heat pump.
ECONOMY
CNET

Buying LED Bulbs? Good. But Here Are 5 Things to Consider First

Still use incandescent bulbs? You need to flip the switch to another option. Not only are incandescent bulbs high-energy and costly to your monthly energy bills, but they're actually being phased out. President Joe Biden's Department of Energy finalized a new efficiency rule that states lightbulbs must emit a minimum of 45 lumens per watt -- anything else will no longer be produced, which is essentially a death sentence for all incandescent lights.
ELECTRONICS
MotorTrend Magazine

5.3-Liter LS Worked Over to Make 1,000 HP and Displace 427 Cubic Inches!

If you want to make power you need one of three things: displacement, boost, or rpm. Yeah, that's a simplified way of looking at engine performance, but it's true. If you have two of the previously mentioned performance trilogy, then pumping out 1,000 hp becomes a simpler task. Such is the case with this 427-inch LS that recently rolled through the Superflow dyno cell at Westech Performance where they film Engine Masters—sign up for a free trial to MotorTrend+ today and start watching every episode! Dyno guru Steve Brule knows we love LS mills, especially those making over 1,000 hp, so he sent us over some info on this top-shelf LS built by BCM in Arizona.
CARS
freightwaves.com

Diesel prices soaring beyond crude, gasoline — and likely to stay that way

Along with the pain of higher prices in general at the pump, truck drivers are dealing with the fact that diesel has risen beyond increases in crude and gasoline. The numbers are stark on how much diesel has risen relative to other benchmark oil prices in recent weeks. According to the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), retail gasoline is up 26% from the start of the year — but diesel is up 42.8%.
TRAFFIC
Autoweek.com

SEMA Data Shows Spending on Auto Tech Is Skyrocketing. What Are We Buying?

Sticker prices. Meager inventory. Fuel costs. Whatever the reason, more and more Americans are driving increasingly older vehicles. The age of the average car on the road grew to just over 12 years old in 2022, according to data from the Specialty Equipment Aftermarket Association (SEMA). However, owning an older car doesn't mean having to sacrifice the improved safety, convenience, and drivability options present on today's vehicles.
CARS
US News and World Report

Ford Rides Higher Vehicle Prices to Strong Quarter, Maintains Forecast

DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co posted better-than-expected quarterly results on Wednesday and maintained its profit forecast for the year, citing strong vehicle pricing that partly offset higher costs and inflation. Chief Financial Officer John Lawler called the performance "mixed," saying continued chip shortages hit the company hard, especially on its...
DETROIT, MI
Mic

Here's how much meat you should be eating if you want to save the planet

We are a diet-obsessed culture. Yes, much of our interest lies in how what we eat makes us look, but most people also care about their health and the health of the planet. Animal-loving activists have been telling us for decades that our level of meat consumption is harmful in several crucial ways and more recently climate change scientists have been scrutinizing how the meat industry impacts climate change. Now, new research by economists suggests that people in the E.U. should reduce their meat consumption by 75%. What does that mean for us?
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

Sealed will eat the cost of decarbonizing your home if it can’t cut your energy waste

Heat pumps work by moving heat around, directing it inside or outside your home depending on whether you’re trying to cool down or stay warm. They’re more efficient than their fossil-fueled counterparts, but costly to install, which is where Sealed’s model kicks in. The firm covers installation and weatherization costs upfront, billing homeowners monthly based on the energy they save. That means Sealed only gets paid if it succeeds in cutting down energy waste.
INDUSTRY
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Land Rover Range Rover

What attracts global elites to the Range Rover isn't the SUV's legendary off-road capability, but rather its effortlessly elegant styling, its opulent cabin, and the A-list status that it’s developed over the years. The list of Range Rover owners even includes Her Majesty the Queen. One couldn't ask for a better brand ambassador. The 2023 model represents the most luxurious Range Rover yet. A trio of powertrain options—including a hybrid—deliver ample power; the brand's largest SUV comports itself through traffic regally, with a smooth ride and a hushed interior. Venturing off-road is certainly an option for Range Rover owners; all-wheel drive is standard and the air suspension can be raised to provide extra ground clearance—although we know that few will actually dare to subject this rolling art piece to such indignity. The Range Rover starts at over $100,000, which means it's more expensive than rivals such as the Cadillac Escalade, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, and the Mercedes-Benz GLS-class. So be it. The Range’s reputation, presence, and royal endorsement all help justify its premium price tag.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy