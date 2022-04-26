When Should You Change Your Oil?

If you want to make power you need one of three things: displacement, boost, or rpm. Yeah, that's a simplified way of looking at engine performance, but it's true. If you have two of the previously mentioned performance trilogy, then pumping out 1,000 hp becomes a simpler task. Such is the case with this 427-inch LS that recently rolled through the Superflow dyno cell at Westech Performance where they film Engine Masters—sign up for a free trial to MotorTrend+ today and start watching every episode! Dyno guru Steve Brule knows we love LS mills, especially those making over 1,000 hp, so he sent us over some info on this top-shelf LS built by BCM in Arizona.

