Milwaukee event highlights minority mental health care access

MILWAUKEE - The city of Milwaukee is hitting the streets and connecting with neighbors to build a better community. Neighbors voiced their concerns about what change is needed. Wednesday, April 27 kicked off the first neighborhood walk of the season. Community leaders talked about how they plan to rebuild and...
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is investigating at least four cases of adenovirus-associated hepatitis among children in the state. This includes two children who had severe outcomes, one liver transplant, and one fatality. As a result, DHS issued on Friday, April 29 a Health Alert Network...
Comments / 0