Humane Society Pet of the Week: Leland

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeLTD_0fL4qMBU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03BEPM_0fL4qMBU00

They tell me I’m the sweetest cat in this place and I’m telling you that you should come meet me to see if that’s true. My name is Leland, and I can’t wait to be adopted.

The shelter has done a lot for me and I’ve made a lot of great friends here but nothing compares to the comforts of home. I’m an easygoing and happy cat who LOVES attention, is always purring and will stick to you like glue. I like to give kisses and I’m good at wriggling around in cat nip- it’s actually one of my favorite hobbies. To be honest, there isn’t much in this life that I don’t love and appreciate. I’m hoping you can make all of my dreams come true; I can’t wait to fall in love with you!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. This feature is a courtesy of Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. This feature is brought to you by Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.

