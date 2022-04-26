ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champlain, NY

Thousands of dollars in fake Stanley Cup championship rings seized at border

By Luke Gentile
 3 days ago

R oughly $15,000 worth of counterfeit 1936 Stanley Cup rings were seized in New York at the Canadian border .

At least 10 rings falsely attributed to be the Detroit Red Wings' 1936 championship rings were seized at the Champlain Port of Entry cargo facility, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection .


The rings were confiscated during a selected inspection, according to a report , and they were seized due to the violation of the intellectual property rights of the team's trademark.

"In order to receive a Stanley Cup ring … you need to win the cup," CBP tweeted.

FOX Sports

Customs seizes counterfeit 1936 Red Wings' Stanley Cup rings

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized 10 counterfeit Stanley Cup rings for the 1936 Detroit Red Wings championship team due to trademark violations, the agency announced Tuesday. Customs officers at the Port of Champlain facility found the rings valued at $15,000 earlier this month...
