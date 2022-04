Several locations around Broome County April 30 will be open specifically to get unwanted medications out of the potential of causing harm to people or the environment. As part of National Shed the Meds drug take-back day, residents can drop off prescription or over the counter drugs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Broome County Health Department on Front Street near Clinton Street in the First Ward of the City of Binghamton.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO