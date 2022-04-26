ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Transfer portal shreds Missouri State hoops roster

By Dan Lucy
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears basketball roster has taken a big hit on players entering the transfer portal or leaving the program in the last few weeks.

There are only four players that remain on the roster that played in Missouri State’s NIT game at Oklahoma.

Of the four, one is guard Isiaih Mosley who says he’s entering the NBA draft.

The deadline to enter the transfer portal is May first.

And two Bears entered the portal Tuesday Lu’Cye Patterson and Isaac Haney.

Patterson started 26 of the 34 games averaging seven points and three rebounds a game.

Isaac Haney leaves the Bears after just one season in maroon and white.

He played in 32 games, coming off the bench averaging four points and two rebounds a game.

Haney won a state championship at Dora and then after transfering to Kickapoo he won a state championship with the Chiefs.

Haney scored 18 points in Missouri State’s win over Evangel and ten points against Little Rock.

Center Nic Tata announced Monday he’s leaving to go home to Australia and play in their professional league.

Bears beat Billikens, win fifth straight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears were looking for their fifth straight win Wednesday night against St. Louis University. And it’s 1-nothing Billikens when the Bears Grant Wood shoots the gap in left center, Drake Baldwin and Spencer Nivens both score it’s 2-one Missouri State. But St. Louis loaded the bases in the second and Kyle […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Fighting Irish’s Howell signs with Milwaukee

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Catholic Fighting Irish basketball team won 28 games this past winter and advanced to the state championship Final Four. And one big piece of the Fighting Irish was senior sharp shooter Zach Howell. Howell averaged 24 points per game for the Irish and in became Springfield Catholic’s all-time leading scorer during his […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Cardinals will welcome their 50 millionth fan today

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals will welcome their 50 millionth regular-season fan in Busch Stadium history at Friday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The first game at Busch Stadium was on April 10, 2006. Ahead of entry to Friday’s game at 6:45 p.m., the current attendance total is 49,977,443. The organization expects to have […]
PHOENIX, AZ
