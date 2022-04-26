ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Applicant: Noem’s Standards Revision Commission Picked to Rubber Stamp Trumpy Work of Conservative Hillsdale College

 3 days ago

Last fall, after the Department of Education’s heavy-handed whitewashing of K-12 social studies standards drafted by a 46-member volunteer workgroup, and after Governor Kristi Noem responded out-of state right-wing critics by suspending the standards drafting process, standards workgroup member and retired Yankton High School teacher and debate coach Paul Harens expressed...

The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
KELOLAND TV

SD Pork organization concerned about new petition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Glenn Muller wonders what Sioux Falls would like without industry. The Executive Director of the South Dakota Pork Producers Council has concerns about a new petition circulating that would ban any animal processing plants from being built inside Sioux Falls city limits. Muller, who represents the interests for more than 900 hog producers in the state, said he hasn’t seen the petition himself but he worries about a grandfather clause it would create for existing production facilities like the Smithfield Foods processing plant.
thecentersquare.com

No Democrats file for South Dakota’s U.S. House seat for second election cycle

Two candidates filed to run for South Dakota’s one U.S. House seat in 2022. The filing deadline for this election was March 29. This is the fewest number of candidates to file for the seat since 2016 (when there were also two candidates). Three candidates ran for the seat in 2020, and six candidates ran in 2018.
KELOLAND TV

Towns benefit from off the beaten path tourism

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Faulkton mayor Slade Roseland was busy with calving but he took a short break one morning to talk about the importance of tourism in his city. “I love to talk about tourism. It’s important,” Roseland said. “This past summer, the world opened...
