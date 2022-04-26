ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Corning Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

By Andrew Kane
NewsChannel 36
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - Corning Inc. released its first quarter financial results which ended on March 31st. According to the report, the company delivered another quarter of year over year growth. Sales grew 15 percent to $3.7...

www.weny.com

International Business Times

Apple Reports Slower Q2 Sales Growth, But Results Top Estimates

Apple reported better-than-expected profits Thursday on robust consumer demand for its devices and services even as revenue growth slowed while it navigated an ongoing semiconductor supply crunch. The technology giant reported quarterly earnings of $25 billion, up 5.8 percent from the year-ago period as revenues rose nine percent to $97.3...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Bristol Myers 1st-quarter Sales Up On Eliquis, Opdivo

Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb posted slightly better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Friday on growth of sales of its blood thinner Eliquis and cancer drug Opdivo, but said it no longer expects sales growth in 2022 due to stiff generic competition overseas for blood cancer drug Revlimid. Revenue in the quarter rose...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Recap: Canadian National Railway Q1 Earnings

Canadian National Railway CNI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Canadian National Railway missed estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $1.16. Revenue was up $143.00 million from...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

AbbVie: Q1 Earnings Insights

AbbVie ABBV reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:44 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AbbVie beat estimated earnings by 0.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.14. Revenue was up $528.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business
Reuters

PepsiCo raises revenue forecast on boost from price increases

April 26 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday and raised its full-year forecast on steady demand for its sodas and snacks even in the face of several rounds of price increases. Pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain and runaway inflation have sent costs...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Verizon loses fewer-than-expected phone subscribers in first quarter

April 22 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc lost fewer-than-expected monthly phone subscribers in the first quarter, a sign the wireless carrier is benefiting from its hefty investments in expanding 5G services and new broadband networks. The company on Friday reported a loss of 36,000 monthly phone subscribers in the quarter,...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Apple's revenue, profit top analyst views in latest quarter

Apple on Thursday reported quarterly results that topped analysts’ profit projections despite supply shortages, economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war and a growth slowdown from the huge sales lift that technology products and service got from pandemic restrictions.The results for the January-March period drew a picture of a still-expanding empire generating massive profits that have yielded the firm a $2.7 trillion market value -- the largest among U.S. companies. Apple announced a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend, which has been steadily rising since the company revived the payment a decade ago. Effective May 12, Apple’s new quarterly dividend...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Harley-Davidson stock falls after earnings decline in line with expectations, while revenue beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, +3.17% fell 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the motorcycle maker reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that beat, as supply chain inflation and production challenges resulting from semiconductor availability weighed on earnings. Net income fell to $223 million, or $1.45 a share, from $259 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.45. Revenue grew 5.1% to $1.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.31 billion, as motorcycle segment (HDMC) revenue increased 5.8%, with parts and accessories revenue rising 10.7% to $166 million. Retail motorcycle sales rose 2.3% to 45,200 motorcycles, as 4.6% drop in North America, which was impacted by production shortages, was offset by a 28.6% jump in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 15.5% increase in Asia Pacific and 14.3% rise in Latin America. For 2022, the company affirmed its HDMC revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10%. The stock has slipped 3.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
RideApart

Harley-Davidson Reports Six-Percent Revenue Increase In Q1 2022

Juggling the challenges of supply chain shortages and inflation costs has become the norm for motorcycle manufacturers. Those issues aren’t going away anytime soon despite the post-pandemic atmosphere. Throughout these trying times, Harley-Davidson has adapted to its operational obstacles and rising production costs. In July, 2021, the Motor Company...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

PepsiCo cuts profit outlook on nagging inflationary pressures

PepsiCo's full year profit outlook has a little less fizz as the beverage and snacks giant battles higher than expected inflation. On Tuesday, the company cut its full year "core" earnings outlook to $6.63 a share from $6.67 previously. The outlook cut — which is somewhat out of character for the steady Eddie PepsiCo —is that much more disappointing considering the company raised its full-year organic sales growth projection.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Forward Air to hit 2023 EPS target a year early

Management from Forward Air said Thursday that March was the best month in the company’s history, with its less-than-truckload segment experiencing three of the highest tonnage weeks on record. The comments came on its first-quarter call, which highlighted the progress the asset-light trucking company has made transitioning its freight mix away from low-paying, light shipments to heavier loads. The efforts were undertaken to improve density and yields.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Newell Brands Q1 Earnings Tops Estimates, Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

Newell Brands Inc NWL reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4.4%, to $2.39 billion, beating the consensus of $2.28 billion. Core sales grew 6.9%. The Commercial Solutions segment sales increased 8.3% Y/Y to $510 million, Home Appliances fell 5.8% to $340 million, Home Solutions declined 0.8% to $500 million, Learning & Development increased 5.3% to $650 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Iron Mountain Q1 Earnings

Iron Mountain IRM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Iron Mountain beat estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was up $166.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Colgate-Palmolive's Earnings Outlook

Colgate-Palmolive CL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-04-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Colgate-Palmolive will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75. Colgate-Palmolive bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

W.W. Grainger boosts dividend by more than 6%, but the implied yield stays below the S&P 500

Shares of W.W. Grainger Inc. GWW, +4.34% rallied 1.9% in morning trading Wednesday, after the supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products said it was raising its dividend by 6.2%. The company's new quarterly dividend of $1.72 a share, up from $1.62 a share, will be payable June 1 to shareholders of record on May 9. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.37%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS

