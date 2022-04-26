Wisconsin National Guard, Mayo Clinic Health System show appreciation following response to COVID-19

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Mayo Clinic Health System leaders and members of the Wisconsin National Guard are thanking each other following a team effort responding to COVID-19.

Twelve soldiers came to the health system in La Crosse in January to help keep beds open.

Their presence also helped the hospital to run smoothly.

It was a joint effort to help keep the community healthy.

“It made the National Guard members really grow in their role as National Guard members and it made our staff really appreciate what the National Guard members do, because many of them didn’t have any health-care background prior to coming to help us,” said Mayo Clinic Health System nurse manager Renee Groth.

Guard members assisted at Mayo Clinic Health System through last month.

