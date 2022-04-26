ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterset, IA

March tornado, April storms hit same Winterset home

 3 days ago
WINTERSET, Iowa — Severe weather has rocked much of Madison County the last two months, with Winterset the hardest hit. One Winterset man is pushing forward even with incredible loss. "The wife and I and the little one was with me ... a couple minutes...

KETV.com

Wildfire breaks out north of the Omaha metro

The Burt County sheriff's office says four firefighters were hurt Saturday fighting the wildfires in Burt county. Two had smoke inhalation and two others were hurt in vehicle accidents. The Burt County sheriff's office says the fire is contained at this time, but crews are still on scene putting out...
BURT COUNTY, NE
Axios Des Moines

Yes, Iowa, April has been really windy

Feeling winded? Iowa gusts have been a bit fiercer than normal this last month.Why it matters: It's hard to enjoy those rare, amicable Midwest spring days when the wind is trying push you all the way to Chicago. State of play: The average wind speed at Des Moines Airport has been 12.4 miles per hour so far this year, said Andrew Ansorge, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines.That speed is on the higher end of a 30-year analysis, Ansorge said.April, which is typically one of the state's windiest months, saw five wind advisories and one warning this year. There weren't any in 2021.Yes, but: While the speeds have ticked up a little this year, winds haven't strayed far enough to cause any alarm. The last time the winds were this bad was in 2016, so pretty recently, Ansorge said.Wind will it stop? Not soon. It's expected to pick up again at the end of the week.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Update: Missing Iowa teen has been found

NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
NEVADA, IA
KCCI.com

Grassley asks for investigation into Iowa post office

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley is calling for an investigation into an Iowa post office. According to KCRG, two employees at the Cedar Rapid's United States Postal Service claimed their co-workers made sexual comments about them on a daily basis. Now USPS says it's investigating all...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Based Grocery Store Plans to “Demote” Hundreds of Employees

News broke on Wednesday that even more changes were coming to an Iowa-based grocery store. Hy-Vee officials announced that more changes would be coming to the retail giant this year. In March, news broke that many Hy-Vee employees were quietly being laid off. Reports said that these occurred in the marketing and information and technology departments.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KSNB Local4

Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A wildfire burned from the Kansas border to the Cambridge area, with a smaller fire in between Cambridge and Stockville on Friday. By Saturday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that thanks to the hard work of emergency responders, fire conditions have improved. However, fire risk & significant blowing dust are still a concern Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE
#Severe Weather
98.1 KHAK

New Iowa Casey’s Store is First of its Kind in the Area

Casey's just opened a new store in Iowa that's unlike any around it. Back in October of 2020, we told you that Casey's was getting a new look. They modernized their look with a new logo and dropped "General Store" from their name. Their online ordering, delivery, and curbside services have evolved recently too. Plus, they added new breakfast items last year that included burritos, bowls, and more. That's a lot of "new." Now, they've switched things up again.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
3 News Now

Iowa reports truck-washing business caught red-handed dumping waste

A Mason City truck-washing business was caught by a state environmental officer illegally dumping diluted corn oil on the ground when the officer went to the site to follow up on the business’ illegal dumping of a green agricultural chemical the day before, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources administrative order that imposed a $10,000 fine on the company.
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Western Iowa Today

University Of Iowa Map Shows 450K Acres Of Farmland Is Under Constant Flood Threat

(Iowa City, IA) — A statewide map created by researchers at the University of Iowa shows nearly 450-thousand acres of farmland is under constant threat of flooding. Lead researcher Enes Yildirim says the map was developed to help farmers compare their flood risk with crop productivity. Four wetlands zones in Iowa have the highest risk. They are part of four river valleys – the Middle Cedar, North Raccoon, South Skunk, and West Nishnabotna. Cropland in those areas have a 50-percent chance of flooding each year. Vildirim says he hopes policymakers will consider adding more flood protection there – or converting those acres into wetlands.
IOWA CITY, IA
KIMT

Staff member at Iowa school killed in accident on football field

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque officials have confirmed that a Roosevelt Middle School buildings and grounds staff member died in an accident on the school's football field on Wednesday afternoon. Dubuque Police say that the accident happened around 1 p.m. on the football field at the back of the school...
DUBUQUE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Northeast Iowa residents speak out against water permit for Beef facility

(Des Moines, IA) — The owners of a cattle feedlot in northeast Iowa are asking to renew a permit that allows the facility to take nearly 22 million gallons of water a year from the Jordan aquifer in Clayton County. Residents asked the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to deny another permit for Supreme Beef L-L-C during a virtual public meeting Monday. Tammy Thompson says the feedlot’s application does NOT take into account her nearby private well, and would also negatively impact residents in nearby communities as well as “nearby domestic well and cattle farming users.” The forum was for public information gathering and the D-N-R employees listened but did not speak. The D-N-R is expected to make a decision on the permit renewal next month.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Maquoketa teen saves friends from car wreck

JACKSON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Three Maquoketa teens are lucky to be alive after a crash in rural Jackson County, Iowa earlier this month. It all started on the afternoon of Sunday, April 10. Marshall Lanhart, Lucas Morris, and Andre Bunyon wanted to get some food and just hang out. However, with high winds and recently laid gravel on the road, they would lose control and end up in a wreck.
MAQUOKETA, IA
WHO 13

Knoxville woman died in Warren County crash Sunday

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – A Knoxville woman died Sunday in an accident in northeast Warren County. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 316. That’s about five miles southeast of Hartford. Eighty-two-year-old Glenna Clarke was trying to cross Highway […]
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol: 1 dead in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a Sunday afternoon crash in Warren County. The Iowa State Patrol reports 82-year-old Glenna Clarke was killed in the crash. A crash report indicates she was crossing Highway 5 from Highway 316 between Hartford and Pleasantville when a pickup slammed into the driver's side of her car.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
