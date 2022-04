The Rangers have their regular season finale tonight. And for the first time since 2017, this is not the final game of the season for the Rangers. They will play again next week in the first round of the playoffs after five year absence. Tonight is a potential first round matchup with the Caps. The Caps need a win to get the #3 seed and face the Rangers, or else they stick to the #4 seed and go to Sunrise.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO