Dupage County, IL

National women's bowling tournament expected to generate over $12M in impact for DuPage County

By Sarah Schulte
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Addison has one of the largest bowling alleys in the country and is hosting the largest women's sporting tournament.

All 84 lanes are being used for the United States Bowling Congress Women's Open.

"102 years of this tournament, what more can you ask for? Chicagoland is an amazing area for bowling, a lot of history here," said Brittni LaGeorge, a participant and USBC board member

The competition last came to the Chicago area in 1939. Over 13,000 bowlers and their families from all over the country are expected to visit DuPage County over the course of the tournament, which lasts until July 3.

With an average of only four hours of competing each day, the hope is that bowlers and their families will spend the rest of the time outside these walls spending money. The event is expected to generate over $12 million in economic impact for DuPage County

"Right now we have 6,000 hotel rooms booked and we are expecting to double that," said DuPage Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Beth Marchetti.

The timing could not be better as DuPage tries to recover from the pandemic. The DuPage County information booth and the Stardust gift shop were busy. Competitor Sylvia Hahn, 81, picked up a few Chicago gifts.

"We love to go to different places and try to see things while we are here," Hahn said.

The USBC hopes Chicago area residents will give some attention to a sport that often flies under the radar.

"It's not an easy sport. It's very hard to be a good at a high level," LaGeorge said. "I encourage people to come out and watch."

Channel 3000

48 hours in Ottawa, Illinois

“What the heck are you doing in Ottawa?” my Uncle Kirk asked before we even sat down for lunch at B.A.S.H. Burger and Sushi House. He and my Aunt Amy live in nearby Princeton, Illinois, and they met my mom and me for lunch in the small town where the Illinois and Fox rivers meet. To be honest, I wasn’t entirely confident Ottawa was a destination worth the just over two-hour drive from Madison, either.
OTTAWA, IL
InsideHook

The 5 Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in April

To keep tabs on every Chicago restaurant and bar opening is folly. But to keep tabs on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work, and we’re proud to do it. Thus we present Table Stakes, a monthly rundown of the five (or so) must-know spots that have swung wide their doors in the past 30 (or so). Bon appétit.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'It's been a lifetime': Elk Grove Bowl closing after 60 years

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's the end of an era for bowlers in Northwest suburban Elk Grove Village.Loyal fans will say goodbye to Elk Grove Bowl, a home away from home for generations of bowlers.CBS 2 caught up with the senior men's league which goes back 60 years of strikes, spares and friendships.The league meets on the lanes week after week, and some of them began coming decades ago, keeping score by hand. "Been coming here for perhaps the last 50 years," Larry Miller said. That's why it will be so hard to say goodbye and see it all go.April 30 is the big goodbye...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aquatic Center in Aurora won't open this summer due to lifeguard shortage, and it's not alone

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- A lifeguard shortage is creating a real challenge in Aurora, where the Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center will not be able to open this year. As CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported Thursday, Aurora's Fox Valley Park District is far from alone in experiencing such a shortage. Kostek spoke to park district aquatics managers across the city and suburbs Thursday, and just about every single one said they are far off the mark of their normal lifeguard recruiting. Many say this is an issue that started before the pandemic, but has only getting worse. ...
AURORA, IL
