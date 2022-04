HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with an auto burglary in Hattiesburg. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, 37-year-old Veronica Holton and 29-year-old Kendrell Minor, both of Hattiesburg, were arrested in the 5700 block of U.S. Highway 49 around 1:30 a.m., after officers caught them in the act.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO