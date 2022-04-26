ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Link’s to build manufacturing plant in Perry, creating 800 jobs, investing $450M

By Becky Purser
 3 days ago

Jack Link’s, a global leader in meat snacks, is expected to create 800 jobs with construction of a manufacturing plant in Perry, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday.

The announcement came at the 120-acre site of the planned facility at 720 Perry Parkway in conjunction with company, state and local officials.

The plant, which represents a $450 million investment, is expected to be fully operational at the end of 2023.

Founded in Minong, Wisconsin in 1985, the family owned and operated company will need engineers and other highly skilled people. Visit JackLinks.com/careers to learn more about available jobs.

Best known for its beef jerky and their “Messin’ with Sasquatch” ads, the company chose the Perry site from among more than 30 other locations.

Company leaders also noted that collaboration among local and state leaders is “what got us here today.”

Kemp said that when he first ran for governor, he promised to bring opportunities to all parts of the state, especially rural Georgia.

“Today is the latest fruit of our hard labor,” Kemp said.

