ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, NJ

Hip-Hop Pioneer DMC Delivers Uplifting Messages to Linden Students

Renna Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinden Public Schools welcomed an exciting visitor when legendary rapper Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, a founding member of pioneering group Run-DMC, delivered uplifting messages to students about reaching their greatest potential. McDaniels spoke at School No. 4 on March 29, to that school’s third-graders as well as visiting...

rennamedia.com

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linden, NJ
Linden, NJ
Education
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linden High School#School No 4#Tnt Student News
Hinton News

Concord alum Jesse Ratcliffe presenting concert on marsh memorial carillon

ATHENS, W.Va. – Jesse Ratcliffe, Carillonneur and Choir Director at McMurry University, will present a concert on the Marsh Memorial Carillon at Concord University on Wednesday, May 4 at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the music from either the lawn in front of Marsh Hall or under the covered walkway at University Point. Jesse is a 2010 graduate of Concord University and a native of Hinton. He went on to study at Shenandoah Conservatory, Westminster Choir College, and the North American Carillon School. For seven seasons, he served as Carillonneur at the...
HINTON, WV
HollywoodLife

Avril Lavigne Performs ‘Complicated’ With Olivia Rodrigo During Her ‘Sour’ Show In Toronto: Watch

The fans at Olivia Rodrigo’s concert in Toronto on Friday (April 29) must have been shocked — and totally giddy — to see one of their hometown heroes join the singer on stage. The Grammy-winning artist invited Canada’s own Avril Lavigne to take over the microphone and belt out her hit “Complicated.” In social media clips of the dream collaboration, the pop punk princesses threw the crowd in a frenzy with their rocking rendition of the 2002 song.
MUSIC
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC to Celebrate International Jazz Day with Free Performances by Over 100 Young Musicians

(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present a free musical celebration in honor of International Jazz Day on Saturday, April 30 at 5:00pm featuring performances by 100+ young New Jersey musicians with special guest Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. Co-produced by NJPAC, City Verses, and Jazz House Kids, this popular concert unites youth musicians from NJPAC’s City Verses jazz and poetry initiative, NJPAC’s Jazz for Teens ensembles featuring James Moody Jazz Orchestra and The George Wein Scholars Ensemble, JAZZ HOUSE Big Band, and local high schools. Hosted by WBGO Radio’s Sheila Anderson aka “Queen of the Hang”, International Jazz Day in Newark highlights the power of jazz as a force for freedom and creativity, promotes intercultural dialogue through respect and understanding, and unites people from all corners of the globe.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy