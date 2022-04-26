Hip-Hop Pioneer DMC Delivers Uplifting Messages to Linden Students

ATHENS, W.Va. – Jesse Ratcliffe, Carillonneur and Choir Director at McMurry University, will present a concert on the Marsh Memorial Carillon at Concord University on Wednesday, May 4 at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the music from either the lawn in front of Marsh Hall or under the covered walkway at University Point. Jesse is a 2010 graduate of Concord University and a native of Hinton. He went on to study at Shenandoah Conservatory, Westminster Choir College, and the North American Carillon School. For seven seasons, he served as Carillonneur at the...

