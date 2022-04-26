ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer portal humming for the Hurricanes. Miami gets 11th player (DT) to choose Canes

By Susan Miller Degnan
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

The transfer portal keeps churning for the Miami Hurricanes.

On Tuesday evening, 6-5 1/2, 300-pound defensive tackle Darrell Jackson announced that he will be transferring to Miami after playing in every game and amassing 22 tackles as a true freshman for the Maryland Terrapins.

Just four days after standout UCLA middle linebacker Caleb Johnson announced he is transferring to Miami, Jackson became the 11th player —five of them defensive linemen — from the transfer portal to choose UM since head coach Mario Cristobal was hired in December.

And like Johnson and other future Canes who announced their transfers lately, Jackson did it with one word: “Committed.’’

Jackson visited UM last weekend and chose the Hurricanes over the Gators, Florida State and Tennessee.

Jackson told CaneSport that Miami coaches said he “can come in and play, say they need guys at my position,’’ adding that he couldn’t “even count’’ the number of college football program that contacted him after he entered the portal. He played at Gadsden County High in Havana, Florida.

Besides Jackson and Johnson, the other nine players who have transferred or are in the process of transferring to Miami are offensive linemen Logan Sagapolu (Oregon) and Jonathan Denis (Oregon); running back Henry Parrish (Ole Miss) ; receiver Frank Ladson (Clemson) ; cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. (West Virginia) ; defensive tackles Antonio Moultrie (UAB) , Jake Lichtenstein (USC) , and DE/DT Akheem Mesidor (West Virginia) and defensive end Mitchell Agude (UCLA).

Sagapolu, Moultrie, Lichtenstein, Ladson and Parrish are already on the 2022 roster.

Miami Herald

