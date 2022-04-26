ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patterson, CA

Stanislaus deputies are investigating hit-and-run that injured 51-year-old woman

By Ken Carlson
 3 days ago

Patterson police are investigating a hit-and-run incident early Monday that injured a pedestrian.

At about 12:30 a.m., a 51-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle at the Flying J Travel Center on Sperry Avenue, authorities said.

Witnesses told deputies the driver of a white car was speeding through the parking lot and struck the woman, who was walking.

The injured woman was airlifted to a hospital. She suffered multiple broken bones but her injuries were not considered life-threatening, Patterson Police Services said in a social media post.

The driver of the car was described as a Latino woman. Anyone with information that may help in finding the driver may contact the Patterson police substation. The number is 209-892-5071, or call the nonemergency dispatch line at 209-552-2468.

Anonymous tips can be made to Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or Stancrimetips.org .

