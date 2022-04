The hawk has landed. The FerryHawk, that is. Staten Island’s Atlantic League franchise unveiled its new mascot in an epic TikTok video on Friday. “Frankie the FerryHawk” goes for a stroll through Community Park before emerging from the dugout and onto the field, as “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees blares in the background.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO