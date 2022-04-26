ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford Rescue Mission has proven track record of preventing addiction relapse

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JFGmW_0fL4gaYw00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Rescue Mission has earned a major new title to their name.

They have earned an organization-wide certification in a recovery curriculum with a proven track record of preventing addiction relapse. The “ Genesis Process ” approaches relapse prevention from both a biblical perspective and a scientific, neurological perspective.

The process helps a person dig deep into their life experiences and discover the roots of that behavior. The mission has been using the curriculum since 2005. RRM said that getting certified this year has involved outside assessment, staff training, mentoring and coaching.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire contained at Rockford’s Luther Center apartments

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The building’s emergency sprinkler system was able to extinguish an apartment fire at the Luther Center on Thursday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters responded to the senior apartment complex, at 111 W. State Street, around 11:03 a.m. for a reported fire on the 13th floor. Officials said all occupants […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Residents escape Rockford apartment fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An apartment building caught fire Tuesday night, forcing residents to seek shelter with the Red Cross. According to Rockford Fire, firefighters were called to 4400 Eastridge Drive at 11:14 p.m. and saw smoke and fire visible on the first floor. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, officials said, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Health
Rockford, IL
Society
KOLR10 News

Athletes can seek sports rehab and performance care at Mercy’s new clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Athletes have a new place to seek rehabilitation and performance improvement care in Springfield. Mercy Hospital opened its new sports medicine clinic Wednesday, April 27. The new Mercy Clinic Sports Medicine Westedge is located on East Madison Street between South Kimbrough Avenue and South Holland Avenue just west of Missouri State University. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford volunteers reaching out to violent neighborhoods with clean-up program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After a week’s delay due to poor weather, Rockford’s Neighborhood Improvement initiative got underway on Friday. The program connects residents with resources to implement plants to improve the environment, and the City says it wants to start in areas impacted by violent crime. Keith Davis is one of the volunteers doing […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

A petition for chickens: What can that mean for Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of communities in Illinois allow backyard chickens, and Rockford isn’t on the list. But 9th Ward Ald. Bill Rose hopes to change that, with his petition for chickens. Rose says his goal focuses more on the educational advantages the ordinance can provide for kids....
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relapse Prevention#Rockford Rescue Mission#Rrm
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport ministers open new community barbershop

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Ministers Fellowship celebrated the grand opening of its community barbershop on Friday. The group has been working on the project for two years, but a $50,000 donation from SSM Health helped the barbershop become a reality. Inside, traditional barbershop services are offered, along with access to healthcare, food, housing, employment […]
FREEPORT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
KWQC

Comprehensive Prosthetics and Orthotics Amputee Golf Outing

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - April is Limb Loss Awareness Month and Stacy Powers with Comprehensive Prosthetics and Orthotics invites viewers to participate in their Amputee Golf Outing this year. The growth in CPO’s amputee golf outing with starting 4 years ago with 60 golfers and now having close to 144 golfers, more than doubling in participants. CPO began this golf outing as an idea to have amputees, physicians, therapists all come together to see the progress their patients have made.
DAVENPORT, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy