Rockford Rescue Mission has proven track record of preventing addiction relapse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Rescue Mission has earned a major new title to their name.

They have earned an organization-wide certification in a recovery curriculum with a proven track record of preventing addiction relapse. The “ Genesis Process ” approaches relapse prevention from both a biblical perspective and a scientific, neurological perspective.

The process helps a person dig deep into their life experiences and discover the roots of that behavior. The mission has been using the curriculum since 2005. RRM said that getting certified this year has involved outside assessment, staff training, mentoring and coaching.

