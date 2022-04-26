ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in southwest Fresno shooting

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRkMn_0fL4g5Tm00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Authorities have identified a man who they say was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in southwest Fresno .

Around 2:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Mayor Avenue and Mono Street after it was reported that 13 rounds had been fired nearby.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Jacobs Sales suffering from several gunshot wounds on the ground.

Sales was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say he later died from his injuries.

While investigating, officers say they learned Sales was outside of his house when he was confronted by two men armed with guns.

During the confrontation, officers say one of the men pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, hitting Sales in the upper and lower torso.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation and a suspect has not been identified at this time

Detectives are working to find any witnesses or surveillance footage that captured the shooting taking place.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

3 arrested for deadly Riverside shooting

Three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a March shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in Riverside. Eric Flores, 25, was shot and killed on March 2 while sitting in his vehicle on the 10000 block of Gould Street. Paramedics were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. after he was […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Baby girl’s death leads to father’s arrest, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers have arrested a man accused of murdering his two-month-old daughter, according to the Turlock Police Department. On Wednesday, around 4:30 p.m. officers say they responded to a call from hospital staff, claiming they suspected child abuse as the cause of death. During their investigation detectives say they learned from hospital […]
TURLOCK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Police#Violent Crime#Ksee Kgpe#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at San Bernardino bar: Police

Police are investigating after a shooting at a bar in San Bernardino killed one person and left four people wounded. The shooting at the Marquis Lounge, located at 1036 W. Highland Ave., at about 9:50 p.m. left one person dead at the scene when the San Bernardino Police Department arrived, as well as three people […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
FOX40

Stockton teenagers arrested for attempted murder in Ceres

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on the suspicion of attempted murder Monday night after police said one of them shot at a vehicle. Police said a man standing at the intersection of West Service and Crows Landing roads shot at a vehicle stopped at a red light. Police said the victim was […]
CERES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy