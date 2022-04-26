IDENTIFIED: Man killed in southwest Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Authorities have identified a man who they say was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in southwest Fresno .

Around 2:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Mayor Avenue and Mono Street after it was reported that 13 rounds had been fired nearby.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Jacobs Sales suffering from several gunshot wounds on the ground.

Sales was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say he later died from his injuries.

While investigating, officers say they learned Sales was outside of his house when he was confronted by two men armed with guns.

During the confrontation, officers say one of the men pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, hitting Sales in the upper and lower torso.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation and a suspect has not been identified at this time

Detectives are working to find any witnesses or surveillance footage that captured the shooting taking place.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

