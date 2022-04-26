ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland Memorial Hospital hosts carnival-themed appreciation party for employees

By Stephanie Douglas
cbs7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The energy was high Tuesday afternoon as Midland Memorial Hospital hosted their first outdoor employee appreciation celebration event in over two years as cases of Covid-19 decrease here in West Texas. Instead of MMH writing a thank you note of appreciation to its staff for fighting...

www.cbs7.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Memorial first hospital in Texas to perform game-changing procedure

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A game-changing medical procedure was performed this week at Midland Memorial Hospital. On Wednesday, the Midland Memorial Hospital Endoscopy team alongside Dr. Indira Donepudi performed the first MiVu™ procedure in the State of Texas.  In a recent news release, MiVu™ is currently the only Mucosal Integrity Testing System available to doctors that can provide them […]
MIDLAND, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

Texas hospital to shut down

Services offered at Cleveland (Texas) Emergency Hospital are being consolidated to Texas Emergency Hospital in Cleveland, according to Bluebonnet News. Both hospitals are part of Cleveland, Texas-based Emergency Hospitals Systems. EHS CEO Michael Adkins said Cleveland Emergency Hospital will no longer see emergency room or hospital patients after services are consolidated on April 29, according to the report. Surgical services were already transitioned from Cleveland Emergency Hospital to Texas Emergency Hospital.
CLEVELAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Entire community devastated by tragic loss

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, police said 21-year-old Leona Swinney was found dead in her bedroom in Missouri. She lived in Odessa for more than 20 years before moving to Missouri. While she left her home behind, she also left her mark on the community. Leona’s mother Christina Maliszewski said Leona’s love and passion […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Chuy’s begins to hire employees ahead of grand opening in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Austin-based Tex Mex restaurant is just months away from opening its doors. To help support the vision behind Chuy’s in Midland, the restaurant is beginning the hiring process for its new location. Chuy’s will be hiring several full and part-time positions, including hosts, servers, bussers, and bartenders. The Tex-Mex restaurant is […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Society
West, TX
Health
Local
Texas Society
Midland, TX
Health
West, TX
Society
City
Midland, TX
Local
Texas Health
City
West, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Death of 19-year-old shocks close friends

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday night, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 10:30 about an accident near the intersection of West 16th Street and Tim Tam Circle. When deputies arrived they said they found 19-year-old Mauricio Islas, of Odessa, with a gun shot wound to his torso. He was […]
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Local Trainer Competing for Ms. Health and Fitness

9Round Fitness trainer Amanda Bustillo uses mitts to train with David Hunton Monday at 9Round Fitness in Odessa. Bustillos is competing to be featured on the cover of Muscle&Fitness HERS magazine as Ms. Health & Fitness and win $20,000. The competition begins on April 26 at 10 a.m.. To vote for Bustillos visit https://tinyurl.com/khxzj7x5 or pick up a flyer at 9Rounds Fitness in Odessa that has a QR code.
ODESSA, TX
B93

Which Restaurants That Used To Be In Midland/Odessa Do You Miss?

I remember growing up in the '80s eating some really good food with my parents. Well to my little adolescent self it was good anyway. It was typically a weekend thing, do some shopping in Odessa or Midland, then go to a restaurant of mom or dad's choice. They didn't ask me, I would eat at McDonald's every day back in the day if I could. lol.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival#West Texas#Kosa#Covid
NewsWest 9

Buena Vista ISD names lone Superintendent finalist

IMPERIAL, Texas — Buena Vista ISD has named its lone finalist for the Superintendent role. The School Board of Trustees voted unanimously for Richard "Mason" Kyle" to be the next Superintendent. Kyle mostly recently served as the Secondary Principal and District Safety Coordinator in Meadow ISD. He also served...
IMPERIAL, TX
Odessa American

Permian celebrates top 10 with breakfast

In the first year of relative normality since the pandemic hit, Permian High School celebrated its top 10 students Wednesday with breakfast. “When you think of this being the top 1% of our student body, academic wise, it’s truly an accomplishment. And we’re just honored to be able to take a moment to celebrate them all,” Principal Delesa Styles said.
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Camels Are Invading Midland

The Sibley Nature Center in Midland is hosting its Spring Festival tomorrow. This event is free and open to the public. This will be a fun day for the entire family. Bring kids and bring the cameras because you are going to want to capture all the fun. Join us...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Area BBQ teams qualify for state competition

A dozen teams from the area qualified during the regional round of Texas High School BBQ, Inc.'s competition and moved on to the State Championship in Round Rock. 90 teams from across the state qualified, meaning the West Texas crews will have some stiff competition. The competition features one Midland...
ROUND ROCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Longtime Odessans open Once Upon A Child children’s store

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Once Upon A Child in Odessa is officially open. The store gives people the option to buy and sell kids’ items like toys, clothing, and furniture. In a recent news release, the children’s clothing and accessories retail resale store has opened its Odessa location at  3141 E University Blvd. The store […]
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Bring ‘Em With-These are the 23 Pet-Friendly Restaurants in Midland Odessa

As a pet owner, it already breaks my heart all the time that they spend much of the day home alone while we're at work. With such short little lives that seem to pass by so fast-I'm all for having your pet with you as much as you possibly can. If you've taken the time to train your pet, and they are a good citizen in public (well socialized and don't freak out around people or other pets), then by all means bring them with! As long as they are well behaved and won't disrupt other people's time out-then I look forward to the streets and businesses filled with everyone's fur babies... So the next time you come home from work, don't feel much like cooking and think "Hey! Let's go out!", keep these places in mind, grab the leash, and go for a ride! Here are some area restaurants in the Midland Odessa area that welcome your pets along with you when dining out:
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa American

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine Family Fair

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine Family Fair has been scheduled for today through Sunday at the church grounds, 1401 Garden Lane, Midland. There will be food, games, bingo, live entertainment, raffle, car show, washer tournament and a carnival. For concert schedule, tickets or more information, visit olgmidland.org.
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy