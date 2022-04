When it comes to ghosts and other paranormal activities, it seems folks either believe it or they don't. For me, I'm a believer with some first-hand experience. I used to work at a radio station that was an old bank for decades before and on more than one occasion saw a "shadow-like figure" walking in and out of the old vault. The first couple of times that I witnessed this, I was more than a little alarmed, but over time, it was just something you would see from time to time.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 17 DAYS AGO